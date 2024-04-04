Shelomi Sanders transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Deion Sanders' daughter feat. Texas A&M

Colorado Buffaloes freshman Shelomi Sanders is set to transfer out of Colorado after the Buffaloes' NCAA Tournament loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16. Sanders is the daughter of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and the sister of Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo.

As a young guard with promising talent, Sanders should have a few options to explore during her time in the transfer portal. Many teams are in need of a young guard with a well-rounded skillset. Here is a look at the top five landing spots for Colorado guard Shelomi Sanders.

Top five landing spots for Shelomi Sanders

1. Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders would be a good fit for Shelomi Sanders if she wants to return to her home state of Texas. Sophomore guard Jasmine Shavers is the top scorer for Texas Tech and would be a good player for Sanders to learn under.

Sanders has struggled to shoot the ball in her limited playtime, and Shavers shot over 40% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc last season. Texas Tech finished with a 5-13 conference record last season and will look for young players who can increase their depth next season.

2. Colorado State

Moving to one of her former program's biggest rivals would be a bold move for Sanders to make. But if she wants to stay close to her brothers and her father, Colorado State would be the next best option for her.

The Colorado State Rams had a good season this year, finishing fourth in the Mountain West Conference, going 20-11. The Rams could lose, at most, five of their guards on the roster this season. That could open the door for Sanders to fill a void the Rams could have next season.

3. University of Denver

The Denver Pioneers finished 8-22 last season and took sixth place in the Summit Conference. While they have a ton of young depth at the guard position, this could be a good program for Sanders to try and maximize her time on the floor next season.

Additionally, Denver is around 40 minutes away from Boulder, meaning Shelomi Sanders could attend school close to her family if she would like to continue to do that.

4. Texas A&M

Shelomi Sanders could elect to go to a different program in her home state that had a successful season this year. Aggies leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly has one year of eligibility remaining, and if she does return, she would be an excellent mentor for Sanders.

Texas A&M has shown that smaller guards can have success within their program with players like Endiya Rogers. At 5 feet, 7 inches, Rogers was still second in scoring this season for the Aggies.

5. Mississippi State

Sanders could return to Mississippi, the state of the first school she attended, Jackson State. But this time she could learn under Jerkaila Jordan, who is returning to Mississippi State for her final year of eligibility.

Jordan led the Bulldogs in scoring and steals this season. Her ability to play well on both sides of the ball makes her the perfect type of player for Sanders to develop under.

Where do you think Shelomi Sanders will be playing next season? Let us know in the comments below.

