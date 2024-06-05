IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders sweats it out during offseason basketball workouts

Deion Sanders' youngest child, Shelomi Sanders has been working hard during off-season basketball workouts.

She recently shared several photos on Instagram, showing her practicing drills and taking basketball shots. In January, she transferred from Jackson State University to Boulder, CO, to be with her father, but soon moved to Alabama A&M.

In her most recent pictures, Shelomi, who is a guard for the Colorado Buffaloes women's team, can be seen posing with a basketball. A glucose monitor is visible on her left leg, a device used to measure blood sugar levels, typically for people with diabetes.

Trending

She is a T1D athlete, which means Coach Prime’s daughter lives with Type 1 diabetes. Shelomi stated in a video post last year:

“[Diabetes] takes a toll mentally…… you get no days off with this stuff.”

Despite this, she hasn’t let her condition slow her down on the basketball court during this offseason.

Coach Prime called Shelomi Sanders' transfer decision ‘stupid’

Former CU Buffs guard Shelomi Sanders redshirted during the 2022-23 season and then transferred to Alabama A&M in April. However, Coach Prime recently criticized her decision, describing it as "stupid" when asked about her future.

He specifically said that it was unwise for Shelomi to enter the Transfer Portal:

“Which was stupid. You get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise a child. I know it’s illegal, c’mon, c’mon. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody, that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something. … And she truly has been advised.”

Expand Tweet

Alabama A&M had a 15-16 record last season (10-8 SWAC), and they will be led by new head coach Dawn Thornton, hired at Alabama A&M on Apr. 6. He told the Clarion Ledger:

“Shelomi is just what we need on 'The Hill’, Thornton said. “Not only does she want to make a name for herself, but we also have the platform and the resources for her to do it.”

Shelomi Sanders will make it “tough for teams to zone” Alabama, her coach believes. The 20-year-old's commitment and determination will maximize her potential, per Alabama A&M coach.

WATCH: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders exhibits stunning basketball skills after thrilling move to Alabama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback