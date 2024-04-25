IN PHOTOS: Duke star Sean Stewart poses with GF Ashtyn Sims as couple dazzles in stunning formals during prom 2024

Duke Blue Devils forward Sean Stewart recently announced his entry into the transfer portal after just one year in Durham to look for pastures anew to continue his nascent college basketball career.

He recently shared pictures on Instagram while posing in formals with his girlfriend Ashtyn Sims during the couple's prom night that they attended together.

The post was captioned:

"A night to remember #prom2k24."

Sean Stewart departs Durham

Sean Stewart was a five-star recruit by the Duke Blue Devils and was ranked the No. 21 player in the country in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He is an athletic forward who excels at defending the post and rebounding.

Stewart has stated repeatedly before that he has been a lifelong Duke fan with pictures of the Cameron Indoor Stadium hanging inside his bedroom.

He proclaimed his satisfaction at being a Duke player during the Blue Devils' media days perhaps indicating why his departure is shocking.

“My whole life I’ve been a Duke fan,” Stewart said. “My wildest dream is here and I’m living it right now. I don’t even know how to explain how I’m gonna feel when we first step on that court and all the Crazies are watching us."

He also lived on the same street as Blue Devils legend Grant Hill who brought him to watch a Duke game in 2015, their last national championship title-winning year after which Sean Stewart decided that he wanted to play for the program.

Sean Stewart averaged 2.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists averaging 8.4 minutes per game this season. He broke the Blue Devils' standing vertical record (36 inches) previously held by New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson (35.5 inches).

Stewart thanked the Duke fans during an interview with On3 announcing his departure and entry into the transfer portal.

“Thank you Duke! I am grateful to have fulfilled a dream to play for the Blue Devils! I made some great memories that I will always cherish,” Stewart said. “I’m thankful for all the coaches, trainers, managers, and staff for their support in my freshman year. I have loved all my teammates, the Cameron Crazies, my professors, and my classmates.

"I’m especially thankful for my brothers of the freshman four, who made every day special. With that being said, I have decided for my continued growth and development of my basketball goals I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you again Blue Devils!”

Expand Tweet

According to "24/7 Hoops," over 10 programs including Ohio State, Michigan, Arizona and Kentucky have contacted Sean Stewart regarding a move to their programs.