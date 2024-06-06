IN PHOTOS: Former Iowa star Kate Martin once hugged Hawkeyes HC Jan Jensen, wife Julie Fitzpatrick, Lisa Bluder and her mom post-Aces matchup

The new Iowa Hawkeyes head coach, Jan Jensen, her spouse, Julie Fitzpatrick, former Hawkeyes HC Lisa Bluder and Kate Martin's mother shared a heartfelt moment after the much-anticipated game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on May 26.

It was an exciting matchup as former Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin clashed against each other for the very first time as WNBA rookies. The Aces won the game 99-80. To celebrate the victory of the team, Martin came toward her aunt, Julie, who is also Jensen's wife and hugged her.

She then went on to meet Jan, Lisa Bluder and then her mother. The moment was captured by sports photographer Bri Lewerke and was uploaded on Instagram.

Kate Martin scored 12 points in the game, with seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of court time. Notably, Martin and Clark, who were former Iowa teammates and friends, hugged as well before the game as first-time rivals.

Jan Jensen answered important questions as the head coach of the Hawkeyes

Jan Jensen sat for an hour-long interview with The Gazette on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where she talked about the time when the former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder asked her to become her assistant.

She revealed that although she was the easy choice, she was also the right choice, and the staff members welcomed her with open hearts. When asked more about Lisa Bluder's possible role as an advisor to her, she said:

“We haven’t ironed that out yet. There’s a changing landscape in college sports, and her ties, her contacts and her perspective will (be valuable). I’ve got a confidant that’s right down the road. It’s not like she’s moving to Florida. She has some really cool plans for her next chapter.”

Jan Jensen wants to give more importance to the offensive side of the team, as she was a six-on-six forward. She explained that the team did not apply full-court pressure because of their depth, but this year will be different because Iowa will shoot 3-pointers from just behind the line and not from farther distances.

