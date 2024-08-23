In Photos: Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard returns to Rupp Arena for a special 'FANtasy Experience'

After his selection into the NBA's Houston Rockets in June, Reed Sheppard is back in the Rupp Arena. The former Wildcats guard hosted 'The Reed Sheppard FANtasy Experience', a two-day camp for fans and young players to interact with Sheppard and his parents, who are both former Kentucky basketball players.

Trending

Commenting on the camp, Reed Sheppard said:

“The season that I had at Kentucky was so much fun. It was unbelievable being able to play at Rupp Arena, being able to interact with the fans and the kids. So having them back here is really cool for me and my family to be here.”

In his lone season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals while coming mostly off the bench. He shot 53.6% from the floor, including 52.1% from the three-point range.

This is not his first time hosting a camp at the Rupp Arena. In April, the guard hosted the 'Reed Sheppard Pro Camp' ahead of his NBA draft. He was later picked at No.3 by the Rockets.

Reed Sheppard is predicted to be the Rookie of the Year

After his draft, Reed Sheppard played in the Summer League where he impressed everyone with his performances. He averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Following this, ESPN has predicted Sheppard to take home the Rookie of the Year award next year. Second on the list is Zach Edey.

Regardless of the predictions, Sheppard is poised to have a great rookie season with the Rockets. With injuries to Fred Van Vleet and the team struggling overall last season, the rookie guard will play a crucial role in Ime Udoka's roster.

In an interview with Paul George for "Podcast with P", Sheppard shared the most exciting part about coming to the NBA.

"I think the biggest thing is being able to learn, like I mentioned earlier, from the vets," he said. "I think that'll be really important. I think that'll be really cool, just seeing the game. You grow up watching the NBA, so being able to be in the NBA, travel with the team, do everything together and just learn from everyone and just see how it really is up close and personal, it'll be really cool.

Reed Sheppard plays his first NBA regular season game against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 23. Prior to that, the Rockets have four preseason games against the Jazz, Thunder, Pelicans and Spurs.

What are your predictions for Reed Sheppard's rookie NBA season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also read: NBA fans hilariously react to Trae Young’s Reed Sheppard shout out: “How about whoever y’all drafted #1”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here