IN PHOTOS: Haley Cavinder posts snaps of her Caribbean vacation with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder and her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, took a romantic trip to St. Lucia Island in the Caribbean.

Former Miami guard shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, Cavinder was seen posing in bikinis and sarongs, while enjoying the beachy view of the tropical island.

The couple also enjoyed a calming ride on a yacht. She captioned the post:

"all is well"

Before dropping these romantic pictures, Haley shared a reel from the joint Instagram account that she shares with her twin, Hanna. She revealed that the trip with her NFL beau was her first without her sister.

"This is my first trip without Hanna, and it's a vacation and I wanted to vlog it."

The couple confirmed their relationship status last year.

Haley Cavinder opened up about social media trolls

Haley Cavinder and her sister, Hanna Cavinder, have made a prominent name for themselves on social media and in college sports. They are known for their strong social media presence, which has earned them high notoriety.

However, with such social media prominence comes backlash, which has taken a toll on Haley's mental health. Here's

"I'm a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you - if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features - I'm like, This is new, and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don't want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," Haley Cavinder said in a YouTube video in January 2024.

"So, I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago," Cavinder added.

In the same video, Cavinder explained that she met Jake Ferguson through social media in June 2023, and soon went on a date.

In April 2023, Cavinder Twins opted to forgo their fifth-year eligibility to focus on their brand and business. However, in the latter part of the same year, Haley decided to commit to TCU for the 2024-25 season.