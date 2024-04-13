IN PHOTOS: Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark and Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso share iconic snaps with #22 AFC Richmond jersey

On Apr. 12, Caitlin Clark from the University of Iowa won the John R. Wooden Award for being the most outstanding player in women's college basketball.

Jason Sudeikis, famous for his role in the soccer comedy "Ted Lasso," attended the CBB national championship game between Iowa and South Carolina. Iowa lost to South Carolina 87-75 in the finals, but Sudeikis continued to show his support for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's X account released photos of Clark and Sudeikis sharing iconic snaps with the #22 AFC Richmond jersey gifted to Clark. Along with the pictures, Iowa tweeted:

"We all BELIEVE in 22."

Expand Tweet

The actor also attended the Final Four, where Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 94-87 victory over the LSU Tigers. During the game, Sudeikis was seen holding his hand to his face in John Cena's "You Can't See Me" motion made famous in the NCAA when LSU star Angel Reese did it to Clark last year.

In an interview with "The Bird & Taurasi Show," hosted by former and current WNBA players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, Sudeikis said:

"If people drove the way Caitlin Clark played basketball, there would be no traffic."

Expand Tweet

Iowa announces retirement of Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey

The University of Iowa has announced that they will retire Clark's No. 22 jersey in honor of her outstanding performance on the basketball team. Meanwhile, Clark expressed her gratitude for the recognition during a ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, saying that the number 22 carries a lot of weight in the program:

“There’s been a lot of good 22s who have come before me and played for this program, whether it was Kathleen Doyle or Sam Logic,” she said. “That number holds a lot of weight, far beyond me. I’m really grateful, and it will be a special day when it happens.”

The announcement comes as Clark is expected to be the top pick at the 2024 WNBA draft on April 15.

Who can overshadow Caitlin Clark after she departs from Iowa and her style of playing basketball? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Watch: Projected No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark shares warm moment hanging out with Special Olympics team members in Southern California.