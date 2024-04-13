Watch: Projected No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark shares warm moment hanging out with Special Olympics team members in Southern California 

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in women's basketball after back-to-back National Player of the Year Awards and breaking virtually every record in the record book.

Her intentions to join the 2024 WNBA draft immediately led to the Indiana Fever confirming her selection as the No. 1 pick. But before the draft rolled around, Caitlin Clark had a heartwarming pit stop on the way.

As shared by the Iowa Hawkeyes on their X/Twitter feed, the sharpshooter made her way to Southern California to act as the temporary head coach for the Special Olympics squad, dropping valuable information and tips.

After introducing herself and getting to know her players' names, she took to the sidelines to take in the game. Constantly offering encouragement, "Coach Clark" was locked in, cheering on her team with constant infectious enthusiasm.

Playing the coach's role, she even dictated substitutions during the game, with one player, who had hit 5 3s, becoming her favorite. When he nailed down his 6th 3-pointer, Clark ran onto the court to celebrate alongside him.

Later, she participated in the handshake line, offering a "good job" to their opponents before sticking around for pictures with the team.

Special Olympics Southern California's mission

The Special Olympics Southern California team that Caitlin Clark visited has one clear objective. Spread through 13 sports and four seasons, they serve athletes in community and school-based programs, with over 1,000 recruits.

Moreover, the system focuses on improving the health and wellness, while gaining leadership skills for these athletes, and is supported by a growing cast of over 50 employees and a multitude of volunteers.

Their mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition in various Olympic sports to intellectually disabled children and adults, allowing them the opportunity to develop physical skills and experience joy through the medium of sports.

What does April 15 have in store for Caitlin Clark?

The 2024 WNBA draft takes place on April 15, where the Indiana Fever is expected to draft Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick. Prices in the Indiana region have already gone up for all regular-season games, with tickets selling out despite the increased prices.

The team has become a subject of emphasis for the entire WNBA, with 36 of their 40 total matches airing nationally, much to the delight of Indianapolis legend, Pat McAfee.

The entire league awaits her arrival, with the Phoenix Mercury dropping promotional banners and the Las Vegas Aces altering their arena to accommodate an additional 6,000 fans.

The one topic up for debate has been the level of success that Clark will find playing at the WNBA level.

The one topic up for debate has been the level of success that Clark will find playing at the WNBA level.