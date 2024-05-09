IN PHOTOS: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach feels "blessed" to be a Hawkeye, posts graduation snaps

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach established herself as one of the team's most reliable rotation options from the bench as the season progressed, appearing in all 39 games. The Iowa State transfer logged 2.6 points in 13.9 minutes per game.

On Tuesday, she showcased snippets of herself during her graduation in an Instagram post, wearing her graduation gown and cap.

"Officially my last week as an undergrad!🎓 What a blessing it is to be a Hawkeye. I love this place💛," she wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach has comeback season

Kylie Feuerbach was a key rotation piece in the Iowa Hawkeyes team led by superstar Caitlin Clark that clinched a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title, was a No. 1 seed and reached the national championship game.

She averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Feuerbach had her best game of the season on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, tallying 13 points with four beyond-the-arc efforts. She finished the season with 101 points, 51 rebounds, 27 steals and 33 assists.

Kylie Feuerbach has had an interrupted Iowa Hawkeyes career, with her 2022-23 season cut short by a season-ending right knee ACL tear.

During an interview with "The Daily Iowan," the junior guard revealed how much she appreciated being back on the court.

“This year was just as special, for sure, and it was nice to be able to get on the court and be playing,” Feuerbach said. “Getting the experience last year, going into it this year we knew what to expect – there’s just a lot going on all the time during the tournament – and I think that helped us a lot.

“I would honestly say that I was a little more composed this year because I knew I was going to be playing. My nerves were a little more controlled. Last year, as basically just a spectator, you get more wrapped up into the game and take things more seriously because you’re really able to get into it and see everything. I really think it was cool to see both sides of it the last two years.”

The Hawkeyes lost Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark to the WNBA, starter Molly Davis graduated and Gabby Marshall went to grad school.

Kylie Feuerbach will be a key piece for coach Lisa Bluder's post-Caitlin Clark rebuild as one of the stalwarts of the team that reached two consecutive national championship games.

To show her leadership qualities, Kylie Feuerbach already helped new recruit Lucy Olsen, termed "the new Caitlin Clark," who transferred from the Villanova Wildcats, settle in by taking her to dinner, beginning the rebuild in earnest.