Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach played 19 minutes during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten championship 94-89 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Off the court, she celebrated her boyfriend Yale Bulldogs guard John Poulakidas being named All-Ivy second team with the caption:

"YAYYYYYYY!" - on her Instagram story

Poulakidas had his best game of the season a few weeks ago when Yale beat the Columbia Lions 89-70. He registered 26 points, one rebound and four assists.

The Bulldogs guard is averaging 13 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season for the Bulldogs.

Kylie Feuerbach speaks about her Iowa journey and Caitlin Clark

Kylie Feuerbach first played for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2020 before she transferred to the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2021 via the transfer portal.

During an interview with My State Line, she explained why she chose to cross the Cy-Hawkeyes divide as her next destination.

“I decided that Iowa had everything that I was looking for and they just have a great team culture and the coaches are amazing, and the players are all of my best friends,” said Feuerbach.

She had a prior relationship with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark after playing in the same AAU team, the All-Iowa Attack. Feuerbach explained her relationship with Clark.

“Coming into here, I kind of knew what to expect with her, and she’s just an amazing player and she’s growing every day," Kylie Feuerbach said. "Like you think she can’t and she just keeps growing and it’s like she’s shooting it further and further, but it’s really fun. She’s a really fun player to play with.”

She recently revealed that despite the injuries (ACL injury that ruled her out for the season), she expected to win the Big Ten tournament again.

“We have a lot of momentum going into it and I think we’re all clicking at the right time,” Feuerbach said. “The same thing that happened last year.

Kylie Feuerbach has taken on more minutes after a knee injury to starter Molly Davis has sidelined the guard.