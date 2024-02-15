PHOTO: Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach shares cozy snap with BF John Poulakidas as power couple twin in yellow on Valentine’s day

Despite their busy NCAA schedule, Kylie Feuerbach celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend and fellow basketball star John Poulakidas.

Feuerbach took to her Instagram story Wednesday to flaunt her affection for her partner and added an adorable picture of the pair hugging in matching yellow sweaters. The couple looked cozy with each other while posing for the camera.

While Feuerbach wore long grey track pants, Poulakidas sported a pair of grey Nike shorts. She also added a heart emoji to the picture to showcase her love for the Yale star.

Poulakidas also publicly celebrated another Valentine's Day with Feuerbach. The Yale star took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of his girlfriend walking on the streets with a casual brown top and a white skirt. He also added a fiery heart emoji on the snap.

Per reports, Poulakidas and Feuerbach have been together for over two years. The couple often upload pictures of themselves together on Instagram during outings or while celebrating each other.

Poulakidas is in his third season with Yale and has made 30 appearances for the Bulldogs this season. The guard is averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, helping Yale to the summit of the Ivy League with a 16-6 record (7-0 in conference).

Poulakidas hopes to continue his important contributions to the Bulldogs' success when Yale travels to face Penn State on Friday, Feb. 16.

A look at Kylie Feuerbach's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Iowa vs. Maryland

Kylie Feuerbach has chipped in toward No. 4 Iowa's success this season. In 24 appearances, she averages 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Feuerbach has helped the Hawkeyes to third in the Big Ten standings. The team has a 22-3 record (11-2 in conference) ahead of its clash against Michigan (16-9) later on Thursday.

