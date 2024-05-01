IN PHOTOS: Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach, Sydney Affolter, Kate Martin and others attend Iowa’s Golden Herkeys in glamorous outfits

The Iowa Hawkeyes star players like Kate Martin, Sydney Affolter, Kylie Feuerback, Caitlin Clark, and others were honored at the seventh-annual Golden Herkeys. The event was organized by the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (ISAAC) and allows the student-athletes to appreciate their peers while also celebrating the past year with awards.

All the attendees wore glamorous outfits for the event that took place on Monday. Kylie Feuerbach, the Iowa guard, wore a pink dress with white sandals. Sydney Affolter, who won the women’s breakthrough athlete award, wore a sage green satin dress with beige heels. Jada Gymfi, wore a pearl blue dress with white sandals as well.

Kate Martin, the Las Vegas Aces guard and former Iowa Hawkeyes leader, won the Hawkeye of the Year award. Caitlin Clark won the award for Record Breaking Performance.

Kate Martin celebrated joyful moment after unexpectedly getting selected by the Aces in the WNBA draft

Many knew the outcome of the 2024 WNBA draft for Caitlin Clark, who was rightfully selected by the Indiana Pacers as the No. 1 draft pick. But that was not the only moment of celebration because Kate Martin also experienced her full circle moment when she was picked as the No. 18th selection by the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA world did not know her landing spot beforehand as it was unknown untill the Aces made the decision.

"I'm really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin. I was hoping to get my name called, all I wanted was an opportunity and I got it.”

Martin was the ultimate player of the Hawkeyes and the captain of the team. According to her teammates, she has been a huge influence on them and has supported them with her discipline.

In the 2023-2024 season, Martin averaged 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. In her career, she has amassed 1,230 points, 718 rebounds, and 469 assists.