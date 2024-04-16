Caitlin Clark's teammate Kate Martin had her moment even as her Iowa Hawkeyes might have been the cynosure of all eyes at the 2024 WNBA Draft selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

It was a heartwarming moment for her when Martin was selected by the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces as the 18th selection. Clark's expression was one of surprise, and for the WNBA world, her landing spot was unknown until Vegas made the decision.

After the draft, Martin revealed how she felt, saying that there were a lot of emotions running through.

"I'm really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin. I was hoping to get my name called, all I wanted was an opportunity."

Expand Tweet

Leading up to the Draft, Martin came in as one of the ultimate team players and the "captain" every Iowa player lavished praise on. According to her teammates, including Clark, Martin has served that role for three years, with her discipline and support earning the respect of the team.

This season, Kate Martin propped 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. In her career, she has chalked up 1,230 points, 718 rebounds and 469 assists.

Kate Martin credits her father for her work ethic and on-court success

While Caitlin Clark spearheaded Iowa's offense, Kate Martin's contributions weren't far behind.

Her game awareness, high IQ and leadership qualities made it easier for the Hawkeyes to stay even-keeled with all the spotlight on the side. On her part, she credited her father for her work ethic. Speaking to The Athletic:

“He always kept it real with me. He’s never really sugarcoated things for me, and he was very encouraging as well. He gets college sports; he played college sports.

"He gets being what a good teammate looks like, he knows what a hard-working player looks like. And I think he and my mom both instilled hard work in me.”

Martin is now headed to a team that boasts bonafide superstars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. The franchise ended the 2023 season with a 34-6 record and won the title for the second straight season.

They have made the playoffs every year since 2019 and have made the Finals thrice in the last four seasons. Expect Kate Martin to play a key role in her rookie year as the Aces eye a three-peat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback