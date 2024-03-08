IN PHOTOS: LeBron, Savannah James and Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud pull up to watch Bronny James and USC take on Arizona State

As Bronny James took the court for what could be his last week as a member of the USC Trojans, stars were out in numbers to view his performance. Among those in attendance were his parents, Savannah and LeBron James. But, they weren't the only superstars in attendance.

Expand Tweet

Alongside the NBA power couple, budding NFL superstar CJ Stroud also made his way to the court to take in the action between the Trojans and Arizona State. The first-year quarterback is coming of what many are calling the best rookie quarterback season in history after he led a despondent Houston Texans team to the playoffs, where they reached the AFC Semi Finals.

Expand Tweet

While USC's season hasn't been ideal, it was a brilliant night for the home team as they beat the 14-16 Arizona State team 81-73. After a 15-point blowout in late January, the Trojans were out seeking revenge against the Sun Devils.

It was their 13th win of the year, keeping them in contention to overtake their opponents in the standing given how the last game of the season plays out. The USC hoops page was quick to showcase the star-studden lineup in attendance for their team's victory﻿.

Expand Tweet

It was a foregettable night for Bronny, as he failed to tally a single point, although he did add two rebounds and an assist for his team.

What's next for Bronny James as USC's season comes to an end?

For the longest time, the script was almost guaranteed. With LeBron James making his desire to play alongside his son apparent, the expected idea was that after a year of collegiate basketball, Bronny would declare for the NBA. Father Time hasn't caught up to Bron and he looks set to go a few more years right now.

On the other hand, a cardiac incident derailed the younger James' career, leading to decreased production once he returned to the court. Now, his ability to translate to the NBA remains in question, with hopes of a 2025 Draft Selection looking more readily apparent. With no set timeline in place, Bronny's future is in the air.

What do you think is going to be the next step for Bronny? Let us know in the comments below.