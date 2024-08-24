IN PHOTOS: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson aims for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature as she poses in "Greece with Peace"

Flau'jae Johnson cannot help her business mind venture into possibilities even when she is on vacation. Before dabbling into coaching against Paige Bueckers and recording a podcast with the UConn Huskies star, the LSU standout took a team trip to Greece.

Now, weeks later, she uploaded a handful of images in a turquoise two-piece swimsuit and playfully invited Sports Illustrated for a collaboration.

"@sportsillustrated vibes in Greece with Peace ✌️," Johnson quipped on her photos from a yacht in Santorini.

Sports Illustrated's covers hold a significant place in basketball history, with LeBron James' image in St. Vincent-St. Mary's jersey being an evergreen example.

Athletes are not monetarily compensated for the feature but still aim for the distinction due to the honor, relevance, recognition and historic significance it adds to their resume.

Even though Flau'jae Johnson's remark came purely as a lighthearted joke, she has crafted a noteworthy professional journey. Despite her NIL valuation being outside the top 5 spots during the 2024 March Madness, Johnson has elevated her stock this offseason.

This comes majorly from her parallel career as a musician, where she dropped her first album this June while collaborating with Lil Wayne. She also performed at multiple prestigious events like ESPYs and WNBA All-Star.

Flau'jae Johnson checked a huge goal off her bucket list

In one of her latest feats, Flau'jae Johnson officially purchased her first piece of land. She shared the huge news with fans through an Instagram post earlier this week, posting a picture of her during the finalization of her acquisition. The Tigers star also gave fans a glimpse of the land through video.

Even though Johnson is determined to be best at her craft, be it music or basketball, her biggest aim is to cultivate generational wealth.

A signifying example of the same is her reluctance to work with agents and professionals during her early NIL ventures. Instead, she opted to assign those duties to her mother Kia Brooks, who managed her ventures through her company TFNA Entertainment & Sports.

Even though Johnson had to bring in experienced representatives this year, she does not shy away from spearheading important meetings. She gets to the bottom of the complexities involved in her NIL and endorsement deals when needed. Clearly, both on and off the court, Flau'jae Johnson is at the top of her game.

