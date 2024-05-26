IN PHOTOS: NBA-bound Reed Sheppard and GF Brailey play golf at scenic Lake Sherwood Country Club

Reed Sheppard’s girlfriend Brailey shared snippets of the couple's golf outing on Instagram. The snaps showed the former Kentucky Wildcats guard playing golf along with his lady love at the Lake Sherwood Country Club. She also gave a hilarious reason for Shepherd’s golfing skills, giving the credit to herself.

Sheppard played the 2023-24 college basketball season for the Wildcats, becoming one of the star performers for the team. He led Kentucky to the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. Before the NBA Draft of this year, he decided to hone his golfing skills while spending time with his girlfriend.

Here are the snippets of NBA-bound guard Reed Sheppard and his girlfriend Brailey playing golf at the scenic Lake Sherwood Country Club in California.

The scenic Lake Sherwood Country Club.

Sheppard teeing off the golf adventure.

“He has a 10/10 cart girl,” Brailey wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Brailey's hilarious take.

The couple appear regularly on each other's social media, with snaps and clips giving a sneak peek into their date nights, photoshoots and support for each other.

Reed Sheppard's hilarious reaction to posting the highest vertical jump at the 2024 NBA Combine

After Reed Sheppard posted a 42-inch vertical jump at the 2024 NBA Combine, he couldn't believe it. He joked about the organizers potentially making a mistake in their calculations, but admitted that it was cool to see nonetheless.

"I don't know if I was really expecting it. They must've messed something up. It was pretty cool seeing the 42 (inches) pop up there,” Shepard said during the broadcast.

Reed Sheppard also went on to tag former Kentucky head coach John Calipari as the best coach in the world while talking about his time with the Wildcats. He wished Calipari the best for his next stint with Arkansas while saying that he was happy for the coach. So while Sheppard will try his luck in the NBA Draft, Calipari will be taking over the Razorbacks next season.