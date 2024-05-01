IN PHOTOS: NBA-bound Reed Sheppard and GF Brailey show off unique 'Wednesday-themed' photoshoot

Kentucky Wildcats star Reed Sheppard and his longtime girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, have been having fun together during the offseason after the guard declared for the NBA draft.

Dizney continued a trend of posting pictures of the couple from exotic photoshoots and recently showed off pictures from their "Wednesday-themed" photoshoot on her Instagram stories.

Brailey's IG stories

Reed Sheppard passes NBA eye test

Reed Sheppard started the college basketball season as a highly rated prospect, but he was not a guaranteed one-and-done, with other Kentucky prospects like Rob Dillingham expected to be more ready for the pros.

Sheppard's consistent shooting, especially from beyond the arc, quickly drew the attention of draft analysts, and he rocketed up various draft boards with each stellar performance.

Sheppard shot 52.1% from beyond the arc and won the Freshman of the Year Award. Yahoo Sports analyst Krysten Peek recently revealed that NBA scouts and evaluators admired the former Kentucky guard's performances.

Peek, who has intimate knowledge of the Kentucky program and its players, revealed her belief that Sheppard's pre-draft meetings with teams will go well.

“The biggest thing for him is his overall body of work from the season,” said Peek. “Almost every player has to get stronger with the ball, especially in the pick and roll with his decision-making. But Reed has shown NBA personnel just how versatile he can be. But with Reed, there is no doubt he will interview well.”

Sheppard averaged 12.1 points on 53.6% shooting from the floor, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season while averaging 28.9 minutes per game, mainly from the bench as a double-boost with explosive guard Rob Dillingham.

Peek revealed that evaluators have given Reed Sheppard their stamp of approval on his performances in the flesh.

“Teams like that he is very smart, very versatile. He can guard the perimeter very well,” Peek said. “The draft is full of questions but you know what you are getting in him. He can come in and you tell him to do anything and he will do it and do it very well. Teams really like his 3-point shooting but he will also be content getting the ball to star players. All that will really help him through the draft process.”

Yahoo Sports projects that Reed Sheppard will be a lottery pick and will be picked No. 6 by the Toronto Raptors.