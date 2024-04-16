Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard surprised this season after a stellar freshman season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The talented Wildcats player was one of the best 3-point shooters in the country, shooting at 52.1% from beyond the arc.

Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, recently gushed on Instagram about the couple's stunning photoshoot featuring exotic jewelry and watches. The two had met while at North Laurel High School.

"Omg," she commented on the post of the photoshoot.

Can Mark Pope keep Reed Sheppard at Kentucky?

When coach John Calipari was the Kentucky Wildcats coach, he would prepare his players for the NBA. Reed Sheppard was considered one of his best prospects.

Calipari even mentioned him during his introductory news conference as the Arkansas Razorbacks coach.

“Reed Sheppard … ‘well you didn’t start him’ well, he’s going to be a lottery pick,” Calipari said.

A recent USA Today mock Draft projected Sheppard to be picked No. 8 by the Houston Rockets.

Hiring Mark Pope has thrown a wrench in the guard's future. His father, Jeff Sheppard, and Pope were teammates and roommates for three years at Kentucky and won a national championship together.

In an interview with BBN Tonight, Sheppard, Reed's father, highlighted the long-standing ties between his son and the new Kentucky coach.

“Mark Pope has known Reed Sheppard since Reed was a little bitty fella,” Sheppard said. “When Mark was an assistant coach at Georgia, long time ago when Reed was six, seven years old? Pope boasts that he was the first coach to do an in-house visit for Reed at seven years old and holds that on his resumé.”

Pope was introduced to the fans in a packed Rupp Arena. He played to the crowd when he said "Our job as coaches is we get to be shepherds." He led the frenzied crowd to chant 'one more year,' asking Sheppard to return.

The new Kentucky coach spoke about the possibility of Sheppard staying or declaring for the NBA draft.

“Reed, come on. Reed is special. What he did this year is so spectacular. What he’s meant to the state of Kentucky basketball is so spectacular. He’s also earned the right to be a lottery pick in the NBA,” Pope said.

Kentucky fans will wait in anticipation for Sheppard to decide on his future as a Wildcats player.

