In Photos: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo shows off heartwarming snaps wearing splendid black dress ft. Juju Watkins

Hannah Hidalgo might just be the next big thing in women's college basketball as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get ready to pass the baton to the next generation. She is coming off a superb freshman year with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which also fetched her an honor. A day after picking up a Wooden Award, the guard shared heartwarming snaps from the day.

Hidalgo’s Instagram post also featured the likes of the USC Trojans freshman guard JuJu Watkins. The black dress she had chosen for the gala looked splendid, showcasing her fashion sense off the basketball court. She gave a message of faith to the fans while calling herself blessed.

Here are the snaps shared by Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo from the John R. Wooden Award 2024 ft. JuJu Watkins.

“Walk by faith so I never look over my shoulders, I’m blessed up,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Hidalgo bagged the Wooden All-American honor at the awards gala on Friday night at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Caitlin Clark won the John R. Wooden Women's Player of the Year for the second year running. The Purdue Boilermakers’ Zach Edey won in the men's section.

While all eyes will be on the upcoming WNBA Draft on Monday, Hidalgo would have time to rejuvenate for the next season. The fans are hoping for her to have an even better season for the Fighting Irish in the next term. Can she help the team make a run for the national title?

Hannah Hidalgo and the nose pin removal during the Sweet 16 loss to Oregon State

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this season. But they fell short at that stage to Oregon State. The Fighting Irish went down fighting against the Beavers and succumbed to a 70-65 loss. The freshman guard laid the blame on her nose pin removal in the second quarter for a disappointing end to the season.

"The ref told me in the beginning that I was able to cover it up, and then 2nd quarter they said you can't wear it," Jackson Neill quoted Hidalgo as saying.

Expand Tweet

The freshman had to miss a section of the second quarter getting the nose pin removed. According to NCAA rules, a player cannot take the court with any piece of head decoration, head wear, helmet or jewelry. The star player averaged 22.9 points per game for the team.

Poll : Will Hannah Hidalgo step up even more in the next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion