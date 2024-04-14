"Power couple, make it happen": College hoops fans gush over Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark following Wooden Awards photo

Caitlin Clark and Zach Edey were the best players in women's and men's college basketball in the 2023-24 season and posed together at the Wooden Awards on Friday night.

The Wooden Award is given to the best male and female college basketball player of the season, and although Edey and Clark finished runners-up in their national championship games this year, their excellent performances throughout the season bagged them the coveted award.

Expand Tweet

However, their photo together has set interest alight among fans, some of whom believe they would make a good couple.

"Power couple, make it happen," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"People who are saying they're a couple....😒🙄," wrote this fan.

"Nice couple! They need supersized bed, though," a third fan commented.

Some fans were amazed by the difference in height between Clark, who stands at 6 feet, and Edey, who is 7-foot-4.

"😳😳. And she’s even 6 foot tall," wrote one fan.

"Agreed. With heels on to boot and she still looks short next to Zach," this fan posted in reply to the fan above.

"I know she's 6' tall but next to Zach? and she's got heels on. Can't wait to see them both playing at the next level," another fan commented.

Fans also referenced the notion that both Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark made it to the national championship games with the Purdue Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes, respectively, but neither was able to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

.@CaitlinClark22 and @zach_edey have grace in defeat. @IowaWBB and @BoilerBall show us losses can be cathartic if we process them. Whether we are a kid or @WNBA bound, they can push us forward into a new challenge," a fan posted.

"All I see is 2 runner ups," wrote this fan.

"Dude quit in the championship game. Lol," said another fan.

Read More: IN PHOTOS: $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark dresses up in red dress during riveting Wooden Awards ceremony ft. Zach Edey

Zach Edey & Caitlin Clark's Potential Draft Prospects

While their respective programs could not win their national championships, Edey and Clark had seasons that made them the best in the country.

On the men's side, Edey led the country in average points per game with 25.2 and was the third-best for rebounds per game with 12.2 on average.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark had a record-breaking season. She became the all-time record point scorer in the history of college basketball and was able to bring millions of fans to women's basketball, raising its profile and transforming it into something akin to the men's game.

Both have declared for their respective professional league drafts, but where are they projected to be drafted?

Caitlin Clark is generally assumed to be the No. 1 pick for the WNBA draft on Monday, April 15, and will go to the Indiana Fever.

However, for Zach Edey, it is less clear-cut. While he is a strong player and would become one of the tallest ever to play in the NBA, Edey is not very quick with the ball, and in the quick-paced game associated with the NBA, Edey may struggle.

In a recent mock draft, ESPN predicted that Edey would be a first-round pick and the 14th pick of the draft, going to the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, it should be noted that the draft order is currently not known, so Edey's position may rise or fall depending on the order of teams as well as the general interest in a player like Edey.

Read More: How much will Caitlin Clark make in WNBA? All we know about rookie contracts in the pros

Poll : Will Zach Edey become a NBA star? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion