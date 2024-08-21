IN PHOTOS: Phoenix Suns star Grayson Allen sweats it out on court during visit to alma mater

The Duke Blue Devils' K Center had a special visitor, as former guard Grayson Allen joined coach Jon Scheyer for a practice session. Allen played for the Blue Devils for four years (2014-18).

The Duke Instagram account shared the pictures on Monday. The shooting guard was also photographed in weights room where he was joined by former coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"Love to see the NBA 3pt FG% champ back at Duke for the 2nd time this summer! 😈💙 @graysonjallen," the caption read.

After sweating it out on the floor, Grayson Allen spoke about coming back to Durham.

"Came back (and) got some workouts with Coach Scheyer like the old days. Got the head coach back out there running some individual workouts, so that was cool to see. Me and Coach Scheyer keep in touch and talk pretty often so it's cool to be back and be able to squeeze in a day while I'm here in town."

After playing for Duke from 2006 to 2010, Jon Scheyer returned to Durham in the same year as Allen, this time as an assistant coach.

Grayson Allen talks about his evolution as a player, from Duke to the NBA

In his time at Duke, Grayson Allen averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He was a part of the 2015 NCAA championship-wining team as a freshman, which remains the Blue Devils' last championship.

Allen had his best year as a sophomore when he averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He didn't play at the same level in his remaining years and was picked No. 21 by the Utah Jazz in the 2018 NBA draft.

While at Durham, Grayson Allen touched upon his growth as a player from his college days.

“I went through so many evolutions as a player here at Duke,” Allen said. “From my freshman year, Coach K telling me I needed to drive the ball more and then figuring out my lane as a driver.

And then, kind of moving back, like team-specific, being more of a shooter and going through a lot of workouts with coach Scheyer and Coach K and them kind of helping turn my game into being a really, really good shooter. ... there’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of evolutions as a player, but now being able to carve out my role, it’s been cool to be able to find my niche in the league.”

Grayson Allen now plays for the Phoenix Suns, where he signed a four-year, $70 million extension in April.

