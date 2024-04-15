3 reasons why Grayson Allen’s $70,000,000 Suns deal is a steal

As the playoffs get ready to begin, Grayson Allen finds himself with long-term stability. The Phoenix Suns recently agreed to a four-year deal worth $70 million to keep the veteran guard on the roster.

The Suns acquired Allen over the summer as part of the Damian Lillard trade. He was instantly thrust into a starting role and became a key member of the supporting cast.

Phoenix is already deep into the luxury tax with their three stars, and now have another sizable deal on the payroll. While some might feel this was a heft overpay, a case can be made that the Suns made a smart move by locking up Grayson Allen.

Reasons why Grayson Allen's Phoenix Suns deal is a steal

1) Production

The first thing when looking at this deal is Grayson Allen's production. Along with being in the lineup almost every night, he put up the best numbers of his career. Allen posted his highest PPG for a season (13.5) and led the NBA in three-point percentage (46.1).

Seeing how well he thrived as a complementary piece, the Suns made the right move by locking down Allen now. He was going to have a decent market in free agency, but Phoenix made sure another team couldn't swoop in and take him.

2) Fit

Another thing that needs to be addressed is Grayson Allen's fit on the Suns. With a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Phoenix needs capable role players.

While most focus on how Allen thrived as a kick-out option, another area needs to be brought up as well. That being defense, an area Allen has prided himself on since his days at Duke.

This big three is known for their offensive firepower, but don't have strong reputations on the other end. As a willing two-way player, Allen helps address one of the team's weaknesses.

3) The market

It might not seem it now, but Allen's deal could end up looking better when the market shapes out this summer. All across the NBA, salaries are higher than ever before. Suns owner Mat Ishbia could be banking on the cap having a big increase when the league gets a new TV deal in the near future.

With this new contract, Grayson Allen will make around $17.5 million a year. Looking across the NBA, that is about what teams are paying for high-quality role players. Some other players making around this amount include Duncan Robinson, Norman Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Harrison Barnes.

It is certainly a hefty price to pay for a three-and-D off-guard, but the Suns didn't have many options. If they didn't offer something in this range, they run the risk of Allen walking in free agency.

