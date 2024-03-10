IN PHOTOS: Shaqir O’Neal goes down memory lane as Texas Southern star shares adorable snaps with $500m worth Shaq and mom Shaunie

Shaqir O’Neal took a trip down memory lane on Friday. The Texas Southern Tigers star shared adorable snaps of his younger self with his mother, Shaunie and father, Shaquille O'Neal, on his Instagram story.

In one story, Shaqir struck a stylish pose with his mother. In another, he was spotted wearing a headset while sitting alongside his father, Shaq, who is reportedly worth $500 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Image via Shaqironeall Instagram

Image via Shaqironeall Instagram

Shaqir, born on April 19, 2003, is the second-youngest of Shaq's six children. He is in his sophomore season with the Texas Southern Tigers.

Shaq has five children with his ex-wife, Shaunie Myles: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah. The four-time NBA champion also has a daughter named Taahirah with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaq played 19 seasons in the NBA and earned 15 All-Star honors. As per Spotrac, he made around $286,344,668 in career earnings across his time in the league.

After retiring from the NBA in 2011, Shaq joined Inside the NBA as a sports analyst. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Shaqir O’Neal's stats in the 2023–24 college basketball season

Image Credits: Shaqir O’Neal Instagram

Shaqir O’Neal is averaging 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game for the Texas Southern Tigers in the 2023–24 college basketball season. Defensively, he has 0.2 blocks and 0.4 steals per game.

Shaqir made 10 of 30 field goals, six of 21 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws this season. The forward has started just one of the 17 games that he has played.

The Tigers are fourth in the Southwestern Athletic with a 13-15 record (11-6 in conference). They will play Prairie View in their final regular-season game on Saturday.