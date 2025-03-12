IN PHOTOS: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley wows fans with her Jordan collection ft. Union X Jordan 1 Retro High OGs

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has an impressive sneaker collection, which she often shows off on her social media. The three-time national champion coach is known for her love of Nike and Jordan Brand shoes.

Ad

On Tuesday, three more pairs of Jordans were added to Staley's collection, and she shared several photos of her new kicks on X, formerly Twitter.

"My plug or your plug?!! Hhhhmmm," Dawn Staley teased in the caption, adding a series of emojis.

Here are the pictures of her latest additions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among the three new pairs is the Union x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Chicago/Shadow"—the third iteration of the brand's iconic Union collaboration from 2018. It is set to release on March 18 for $200.

The other two pairs are the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined," which was re-released last month, and the Air Jordan 4 Nigel "Brick by Brick," which will be available on March 14 for $225.

The collection impressed fans, with the post receiving over 3.3K likes on the social media platform.

Ad

Can Dawn Staley's South Carolina win back-to-back national championships?

The No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks—contenders for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament—are the defending national champions. After cutting down the nets last April, Dawn Staley and her team will look to achieve the rare feat of defending their title.

Only three teams—USC, UConn and Tennessee—have won consecutive NCAA national championships in the tournament's history. Geno Auriemma's UConn was the last program to do it when it won four in a row from 2013 to 2016.

Ad

With this season's Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles already under its belt, South Carolina is well on its way to making a strong push for back-to-back championships.

According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, the Gamecocks have the best odds to win the 2025 NCAA title at +275. The close second is the UConn Huskies at +300.

While South Carolina is guaranteed to be one of the top seeds, Staley is not satisfied with that and wants her team to be the No. 1 overall seed.

Ad

"When you win [the SEC] tournament, and you play the schedule that we played, I do think we’re the No. 1 overall seed, no matter what it ends up being," she said after defeating Texas in the SEC Tournament final. "I just hope the committee doesn’t discount our entire resume."

The Gamecocks appeared at No. 2 behind UCLA in the selection committee's latest reveal of the top 16 seeds. However, after their dominant victory over the Longhorns, Dawn Staley's squad may have strengthened its case to be the overall top seed on Selection Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here