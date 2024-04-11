IN PHOTOS: Tennessee welcomes new HC Kim Caldwell after long-time coach Kellie Harper gets fired

The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team has gone through a roster turnaround over the last few weeks since their NCAA Title aspirations came to an end.

The biggest of those moves was the firing of head coach Kellie Harper. She is now being replaced by Kim Caldwell who got a warm reception from people. The team's Instagram handle posted images of Kim Caldwell as she met up with the rest of the coaching staff of the Tennessee Volunteers.

From soccer and men's basketball to softball, it was a warm welcome for the new head coach to join the Volunteers ranks.

How did Kellie Harper fare with the Tennessee Volunteers?

Kellie Harper was extremely successful with the Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team as a head coach during her time with the team. Joining in the 2019-20 season, she was instrumental in a turnaround for the program.

In her five years, the team made it to postseason play in each of those years. Regularly a 3rd-seed within the SEC, the Vols had their 'worst' finish in 2023-24, when they ended the year with a 25-10 record tied for the 4th seed.

During those 4 trips to the NCAA tournament (the 2019-20 season's tournament did not take place due to COVID-19), the team split 2 Sweet Sixteen appearances with 2 Second Round exits.

What is Kim Caldwell's history as a head coach?

Kim Caldwell started her head coaching experience in the Mountain East Conference with the Glenville State basketball team. Out of her 7 years with the team, they finished as the 2nd seed just once, winning the regular season the other times.

In those six years, the team won the MEC Tournament four times, earning her the MEC Coach of the Year award four times. She was exceptional in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Qualifying every year during her tenure, Kim Caldwell led Glenville State to a Second Round finish twice, before winning the Championship in 2022. Her last year with the team, in 2023, also saw them make a Final Four run.

From there, she moved to the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt Conference. In just a single year, she took the 8th-ranked squad to the Tournament and Regular Season Championship as well as a place in the NCAA Tournament.

Coming into the Lady Volunteers program, Kim Caldwell has big expectations to fulfill. The Tennessee squad hasn't made it to the Final Four in over 15 years, with their last appearance coming during 2007 and 2008 back-to-back title victories.

Even an Elite Eight appearance has been alluded to for nearly a decade, with 2016 marking the last time the team found itself in that round.

Do you think Kim Caldwell can change the fortunes of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers?