IN PHOTOS: UCLA’s Kiki Rice attends ‘Full Court Press’ premiere with Caitlin Clark in trendy streetwear outfit

UCLA’s Kiki Rice, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, and Indiana Fever No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark attended the premiere of “Full Court Press,” a four-part series docuseries that documents the journey of the NCAA stars.

The UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice wore a stylish outfit for the event. She donned an electric blue jacket with a white tank top and black cargo pants. Rice added a chunky, statement necklace to her outfit as she, Clark, and Cardoso posed with NFL great Peyton Manning on the red carpet.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark continued her Prada reign as she wore a cropped, beige jacket, a white tank, and an oversized pant. Kamilla Cardoso turned up in a one-shoulder, red bodycon dress.

Which outfit was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts on the discuss button.

Dawn Staley talked about Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice’s docuseries

The South Carolina Gamecocks head coach was present at the premiere of “Full Court Press” at Indianapolis. She spoke to Wish TV’s correspondent and expressed her happiness with the direction that women's sports are heading in:

“Yeah, I think we should have been… We should have been here a long time ago. Yes, seriously. I saw this a long, long , long time ago. But now I think we’re at a place where… I mean it was buildup. It was a buildup you know now…”

“You know I think… You almost equate it to like some… some traffic in New York City where it’s bottleneck. So we’re.. We’re there now. Where we take it is going to be on the decision-makers because we have the talent in our game. We have the product in our game and we must cater to showcase it.”

The UCLA Bruins and Kiki Rice won 27 games last year and successfully made it to the Sweet 16 last year and this year their No. 2-seeded team was the highest in the program in history.