"INDIANA LETS GOOOOO": Caitlin Clark hypes up fans for WNBA transition after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever

The Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft, and within an hour, her jersey had sold out in all sizes (XS, M, L, XL, and XXL) on the Fanatics online store.

The former back-to-back National Player of the Year at Iowa, Clark, is excited about her transition to the WNBA and tweeted,

"INDIANA LETS GOOOOO!!!!"

Expand Tweet

She plans to be a facilitator for her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and says that she will "bring it every single night" she plays.

"I think the biggest thing is the WNBA is so competitive right now," Caitlin Clark told reporters. "Every single time you step on the floor, it's going to be a rivalry. I think so many teams are loaded with so much talent.”

“This is the most competitive league in the entire world, [with] less than 144 spots, so you'd better bring it every single night.”

Despite leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the national championship final, where they lost to South Carolina, Clark boosted up again to help her new team, which finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record.

It was thrilling to witness the enthusiasm of Caitlin Clark's new teammates upon her arrival in Indiana:

Expand Tweet

During her collegiate career, Clark scored 3,951 points, making her the highest NCAA Division I scorer of all time across both the men's and women's leagues.

Moreover, she has been credited for soaring NCAA viewership to over 18 million in recent years, according to ESPN reports.

Caitlin Clark's multi-year contract with Indiana Fever

On Tuesday, NBA Central shared Clark's contract details with X. As per the WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, if Clark signs with the team for four years, she will earn $338,056.

Expand Tweet

Her salary will increase annually as follows: $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and $97,582 in 2027 (if she chooses to continue).

The first four picks of the WNBA draft will receive the same salary, which means Clark will earn the same as other top picks such as Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Rickea Jackson.

Additionally, during her time in Iowa, Clark's annual valuation from NIL deals was over $3 million, as per On3.com.

Also Read: Top 10 Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston memes cracking up the internet as Indiana Fever duo gears up to play together

Poll : Do you think top WNBA draft picks should earn similar salaries to top NBA draft picks? Yes, they deserve equal pay No, the sports have different revenue models 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback