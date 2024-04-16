Top 10 Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston memes cracking up the internet as Indiana Fever duo gears up to play together

As expected, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA draft. She will join Aliyah Boston, who was also a No. 1 pick from South Carolina in 2023.

Boston is the key player for Indiana and has averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season. Now she will be accompanied by Caitlin, who averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game for Iowa State Hawkeyes last season and is considered one of the GOATs in the game.

This has strengthened the Indiana roster, which looks unbeatable on paper. With almost every game planned to be televised next season, fans are excited about their deadly combination, along with NaLyssa Smith.

Amid the excitement, let's have a look at some hilarious memes that are surfacing on social media about the deadly duo of Aliyah and Clark.

Top 10 Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston memes

#10 Happy meal

Indiana fans were waiting for this day just like you wait for dinner when you are hungry. Finally, the wait is over and dinner is served.

Expand Tweet

#9 Icing on the cake

Fans discussed how Caitlin Clark's signing was the icing on the cake for Aliyah Boston after her college team, South Carolina also won the NCAA tournament this month.

Expand Tweet

#8 Absolute Cinema

Not only Caitlin Clark joined Aliyah Boston at Indiana, but Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have also been selected by Chicago Sky together. It will be an absolute cinema for the WNBA fans.

Expand Tweet

#7 We will be there

To witness the deadly duo of Aliyah and Caitlin against Reese and Cardoso, fans are assured that they will be there to witness, potentially, the best season of the WNBA.

Expand Tweet

#6 Competition?

Fans also talked about how the best players on the same team can potentially grow competitive against each other, leading to drama in the locker room.

Expand Tweet

#5 It's Wrestlemania baby

Fan talked about the possibility of Aliyah and Clark versus Rees and Cardoso in the WNBA Finals and compared it with the all-time biggest rivalry match between John Cena and The Rock in Wrestlemania.

Expand Tweet

#4 One Queen meets another

Fans called Caitlin and Aliyah, the queens who met each other and will discuss how to maximize the output of their combo against the world.

Expand Tweet

#3 Kobe and Shaq

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have always dominated the court together. Their clips were made into a meme to showcase how Aliyah and Clark will dominate the WNBA courts next season like them.

Expand Tweet

#2 The Big Three

The trio of Aliyah, Clark, and NaLyssa Smith was compared to the deadly trio of Jame, Bosh, and Wade, called the Big Three, next season.

Expand Tweet

#1 Fainted

The Indiana fans are excited about Indiana's roster for next season and think that anyone would faint if they come up against them.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "The only prescription is more Caitlin Clark": Analyst claims $3.4M NIL-valued superstar can curb WNBA "Fever" as Indiana sees spike in ticket sales

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback