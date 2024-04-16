Top 10 Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston memes cracking up the internet as Indiana Fever duo gears up to play together

As expected, Caitlin Clark was the No. 1 pick by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA draft. She will join Aliyah Boston, who was also a No. 1 pick from South Carolina in 2023.
Boston is the key player for Indiana and has averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season. Now she will be accompanied by Caitlin, who averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game for Iowa State Hawkeyes last season and is considered one of the GOATs in the game.
This has strengthened the Indiana roster, which looks unbeatable on paper. With almost every game planned to be televised next season, fans are excited about their deadly combination, along with NaLyssa Smith.
Amid the excitement, let's have a look at some hilarious memes that are surfacing on social media about the deadly duo of Aliyah and Clark.
Top 10 Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston memes
#10 Happy meal
Indiana fans were waiting for this day just like you wait for dinner when you are hungry. Finally, the wait is over and dinner is served.
#9 Icing on the cake
Fans discussed how Caitlin Clark's signing was the icing on the cake for Aliyah Boston after her college team, South Carolina also won the NCAA tournament this month.
#8 Absolute Cinema
Not only Caitlin Clark joined Aliyah Boston at Indiana, but Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have also been selected by Chicago Sky together. It will be an absolute cinema for the WNBA fans.
#7 We will be there
To witness the deadly duo of Aliyah and Caitlin against Reese and Cardoso, fans are assured that they will be there to witness, potentially, the best season of the WNBA.
#6 Competition?
Fans also talked about how the best players on the same team can potentially grow competitive against each other, leading to drama in the locker room.
#5 It's Wrestlemania baby
Fan talked about the possibility of Aliyah and Clark versus Rees and Cardoso in the WNBA Finals and compared it with the all-time biggest rivalry match between John Cena and The Rock in Wrestlemania.
#4 One Queen meets another
Fans called Caitlin and Aliyah, the queens who met each other and will discuss how to maximize the output of their combo against the world.
#3 Kobe and Shaq
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have always dominated the court together. Their clips were made into a meme to showcase how Aliyah and Clark will dominate the WNBA courts next season like them.
#2 The Big Three
The trio of Aliyah, Clark, and NaLyssa Smith was compared to the deadly trio of Jame, Bosh, and Wade, called the Big Three, next season.
#1 Fainted
The Indiana fans are excited about Indiana's roster for next season and think that anyone would faint if they come up against them.
Also Read: "The only prescription is more Caitlin Clark": Analyst claims $3.4M NIL-valued superstar can curb WNBA "Fever" as Indiana sees spike in ticket sales