In Photos: UConn star Paige Bueckers takes a break from offseason training to attend HC Geno Auriemma's charity event

UConn star Paige Bueckers took a break from her offseason training to attend head coach Geno Auriemma's charity event. The event, supporting the 'Geno for the Kids' charity foundation, saw Bueckers and her teammates, including Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, Ice Brady and Aubrey Griffin, enjoying the evening at the TPC River Highlands clubhouse.

The photos from the event were shared on a fan page with the caption:

"Paige Bueckers at @genoforthekids event💙."

The event featured a casual beach dress theme, a live steel drum band and tropical food and drinks.

Auriemma’s event supports the Connecticut Children's Foundation, which is working on improving children's physical, social and emotional health. They offer world-class care in over 30 specialties and community-based programs.

Geno Auriemma was confident on Paige Bueckers' return to UConn

The UConn Huskies women's basketball coach was confident about the return of Bueckers to the team. Bueckers had the allure of the 2024 WNBA draft and the chance to compete against standout Caitlin Clark. But she surprised many by choosing to stay with the Huskies. Auriemma shared his thoughts on "The Dan Patrick Show."

"I knew that," Auriemma said about Bueckers' return. "She's having too good of a time here. Her impact here is so great. Her impact nationally is great. And she doesn't want to be known as the greatest player ever to play at UConn without winning a national championship, and I remind her that every day."

Auriemma has a feeling about the challenges Bueckers might face in the WNBA, drawing parallels to Caitlin Clark's rookie experience. The Indiana Fever star's scoring has halved, with overall efficiency dipping due to increased physicality. Auriemma anticipates a similar fate for Bueckers when she enters the league in 2025.

However, the UConn coach put her faith in Bueckers’ abilities, backing her for success in the WNBA.

