“She’s having too good of time here”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma wasn’t surprised by Paige Bueckers’ return to the Huskies 

Despite having a chance to go head-to-head against Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers chose to withdraw from her lottery projection. She has since returned to the UConn hardwood and is already running scrimmages with her teammates.

Her announcement came in front of a packed Gampel Pavilion crowd after the Huskies' win over Georgetown, catching fans by surprise. However, coach Geno Auriemma knew Bueckers would come back.

Speaking on "The Dan Patrick Show, Auriemma said:

"I said, 'I knew that," Auriemma said about Bueckers' return. "She's having too good of a time here. Her impact here is so great. Her impact nationally is great. And she doesn't want to be known as the greatest player ever to play at UConn without winning a national championship, and I remind her that every day".

As a freshman, Bueckers spearheaded UConn to the Final Four and became the first to win the Naismith, Wooden, USBWA and Associated Press Player of the Year awards. She then led the Huskies to the title game in her sophomore year.

Despite her offensive acumen, Paige Buecker's recent collegiate years come spoiled by injuries, a depleted roster and unforeseen absences. She played just 17 games after her freshman year and missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL.

Behind that, the 2023-24 season was her singular season with complete health and freedom on the court. Making most of the situation, Bueckers dropped 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Moreover, she shot at a high clip of 53.0% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Auriemma claims Paige Bueckers's game could prevent a Caitlin Clark-type treatment in WNBA

Caitlin Calrk is experiencing increased physicality during her rookie WNBA stint. As a result, her scoring has clipped to half and her efficiency has seen a significant dip too; separating her from the hype she built on the college level.

Geno Auriemma predicts a similar toughness against Paige Bueckers next year, who is projected to be the first pick in the 2025 draft. Nevertheless, Auriemma also claims that the "subtleties of her game" would enable Bueckers to hold her own in the big league.

Regardless, the prime objective for Bueckers for now remains to churn out her best collegiate season and lift the national championship in the process. The 2024-25 season will potentially be her last collegiate year and is possibly UConn's women's basketball program's best shot to end their eight-year title drought.

