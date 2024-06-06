“Disservice to million of young girls”- Congressman lambasts WNBA for Caitlin Clark’s harsh treatment, deems Chennedy Carter’s foul a “cheap shot”

Caitlin Clark's name has been a trending topic of late. Being the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft can already guarantee attention from the media. However, there have been debates about whether the league is too physical with the Fever rookie, something Indiana Congressman Jim Banks criticized the league for.

After Sky guard Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Caitlin Clark during last Tuesday's game by pushing her to the ground, Carter received several criticisms for it.

Banks' comments were reported by The Athletic's Jenna West. Banks argued that Clark could have gotten hurt. What's worse from his perspective is that it sends a signal to other aspiring young players that they will possibly receive the same treatment as the Fever guard.

Trending

"It was a cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated," Banks said. "... It is not only a disservice to Clark and the Indiana Fever, it's a disservice to the millions of young girls who are watching with dreams of playing in the WNBA one day."

They were strong comments from the Indiana Congressman, which were same as some of the sentiments shared by fans and other media members.

Caitlin Clark addressed the media regarding the physicality she has experienced in the WNBA

Following an 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks on May 28, Caitlin Clark acknowledged the challenging adjustment to the physical nature of the WNBA. However, she pointed out that it is still within the parameters of professional basketball.

"I think everybody is physical with me," Clark said, "they get away with things that probably other people don't get away with. It's tough, but that's just the fact of the matter. This is a very physical game, and you're going to get pressure, this is professional basketball. It is what it is, honestly."

However, Clark pointed out that the fouls she is receiving are possibly getting more leeway from league officials. The reason for this remains unclear, but it has been evident to the rookie in her first year in the league.

Moving forward, Clark has to find the necessary adjustment to her game as she is still transitioning from dominating four years of college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 15.6 points (35.7% shooting, including 29.7% from 3-point range), 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game to start her rookie campaign in the WNBA.