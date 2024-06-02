"That was the Bush league play": Shannon Sharpe offers his two cents on Caitlin Clark's nasty Chennedy Carter play

On Saturday, Chennedy Carter gave a hard shove to Caitlin Clark, who was standing at the baseline to receive the inbound pass, raising eyebrows over an alleged intentional slander against Clark. After the last game between Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Carter’s foul on Clark has grabbed eyeballs across the basketball community.

Joining them was NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe, who said that Carter’s play on Clark was a "Bush League play." Sharpe, in conversation with Chad Johnson on the “Nightcap” show, said WNBA veteran players are "mad" at rookies like Clark and Reese because they are getting more attention.

“That was not basketball … that’s Bush League. They are mad at Caitlin Clark, they are mad at Angel Reese because they are the Bird and Magic and they are getting the attention. That was a Bush League play,” Sharpe told Johnson.

Sharpe later added that the WNBA has never gotten as much attention as the league is getting now. He referenced two-time league MVP A'Ja Wilson getting a sneaker deal after the arrival of Clark.

On Saturday, the Fever defeated the Sky in a closely contested game and won the game 71-70.

Matt Barnes slams Indiana Fever team for not standing up for Caitlin Clark

Former NBA player Matt Barnes hit out at Indiana Fever players for not standing up for their rookie Caitlin Clark. The Fever rookie has herself agreed that she is getting ‘banged up’ on the court. However, Clark has continued to take on the challenge and play.

Like Sharpe, Matt Barnes believed that Chennedy Carter's play on Clark was not a basketball play. Instead of going against Carter, Barnes turned to Clark's Fever peers. The 2017 NBA champion said that Clark being "beaten up" is not the bigger issue, but her teammates not standing up for her is.

"Caitlin Clark, she got cheap-shotted against the Sky," Barnes said. "Throughout the season she's been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is, she's not the first, she won't be the last.

"My issue and my question is where the f*** are her teammates at? Where are y'all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?"

It wasn't just Matt Barnes who went off on Fever players. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons also slammed Clark's teammates for not standing up for her.

The game between Fever and the Sky was an absolutely intense drama. From a nail-biting game to Sky players testing Caitlin Clark with their physicality, the game did live up to all the hype. Clark and Sky’s rookie Angel Reese were facing each other for the first time in their rookie season.