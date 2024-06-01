Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Players Stats and Box Scores for June 1 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever was one of the most exciting games of the 2024 WNBA season. Young stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso arrived at the arena ready to get a big win and stamp their authority in their rookie year.

Marina Mabrey led her team with 15 points, while Dana Evans dropped 12 units. Angel Reese contributed with eight points in 29 minutes of action, while Kamilla Cardoso added 11 points off the bench in her first official game with the Sky.

On the other end, the Indiana Fever put on a notable show, with their starting lineup scoring double digits on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points, followed by 17 points by NaLyssa Smith. Caitlin Clark added 11 points, while Aliyah Boston and Kristy Wallace scored 10 points each.

This game went to distance, with the Fever ultimately getting the edge and winning its second game of the season, while the Sky (3-4) is under the .500 mark after this defeat.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Michaela Onyenwere 0 0 0 2 0 0 0-2 0-1 -5 Angel Reese 3 13 1 1 0 1 2-9 0-0 -3 Elizabeth Williams 2 5 1 1 0 3 1-7 0-0 -12 Marina Mabrey 15 9 2 1 1 2 6-16 2-6 -2 Dana Evans 12 4 4 1 0 1 5-11 0-3 -5 Isabelle Harrison 3 2 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 1 Kamilla Cardoso 11 6 0 0 0 0 5-7 0-0 8 Lindsay Allen 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 2 Chennedy Carter 19 4 6 1 0 3 8-12 0-1 3

Indiana Fever player box scores and stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- NaLyssa Smith 17 9 3 2 1 1 7-12 2-4 5 Aliyah Boston 10 8 2 1 4 3 4-14 0-1 7 Kelsey Mitchell 18 2 2 1 1 0 6-16 0-1 6 Kristy Wallace 10 3 2 1 0 2 4-8 0-2 7 Caitlin Clark 11 8 6 1 0 0 4-11 2-9 1 Katie Lou Samuelson 5 3 2 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 -6 Erica Wheeler 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0 Grace Berger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 -4

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game summary

The Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game was close from start to finish, with the Fever winning the first quarter 17-14. The Sky came back in the second, winning 19-18 to finish the first half 35-33 in favor of the host club. The second half of the game followed the same script, with the Fever winning the third quarter 19-17 and losing the fourth 21-17.

The Sky tried hard to come back, but they came one point short to at least send the match to overtime. Marina Mabrey made two free throws in the final seconds of the game to put the Sky one point away from the Fever, but Indy held off the advantage and got away with the win.

Indiana showed a better face today, with their starting lineup scoring double digits. The contribution of Katie Lou Samuelson off the bench proved to be crucial, as they got the edge by only one unit.

Chennedy Carter's 19 points off the bench were major for the Sky, but they weren't enough to beat the Fever at home.