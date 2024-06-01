Watch: Kamilla Cardoso takes flight draining tough bucket for her first WNBA points

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso made her official WNBA debut against the Indiana Fever on Saturday. The Brazilian center announced she would return to the court today after missing the first six games of her team. Besides seeing Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese clash for the first time in the WNBA, Cardoso's debut also drew a lot of attention for this game.

It took her a while, but Cardoso scored her first point in her WNBA career. After trying to set up a couple of screens for Chennedy Carter, she went to the paint, received the pass and then went up for a contested layup to mark her first WNBA points.

Cardoso and the Sky are trying to win this match to get over the .500 mark, while the Indiana Fever is trying to get their second win of the season. The Brazilian center is expected to make this team a lot better, but it might take a little time for her to get into a rhythm.

Alongside Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso is expected to lead this team to compete in the WNBA for many years. As for now, the challenge is different and they're focused on beating Caitlin Clark and the Fever as visitors.

How much time Kamilla Cardoso missed with her shoulder injury?

Kamilla Cardoso went down with an injury during the first preseason game of the season. She suffered a shoulder injury that initially kept her sidelined for 4–6 weeks. A couple of weeks ago, she announced she was aiming at a return on June 1 and the day finally came.

The Sky currently ranks seventh in the WNBA with a 3-3 record. A win today would be key to keeping their good moment after they beat the LA Sparks.

Kamilla Cardoso picked casual outfit for her WNBA debut

Before she finally set foot on a WNBA court for an official game, Cardoso wore a casual outfit to visit the Indiana Fever. The former South Carolina Gamecocks center picked an Under Armour tracksuit and Nike Dunk Lows for her first outfit of the season.

Cardoso is ready to start her WNBA career on a high note, and today's opponent presents a good chance to do so. She'll go against Aliyah Boston, but Cardoso can hold her own against almost anybody in the league.