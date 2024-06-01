"We got the wrong teammate here" - WNBA fans stunned over Google's blunder on Kamilla Cardoso's image

Kamilla Cardoso became a famous player during her college days. She amassed a large group of fans over the years and today, one of them found a big mistake from Google.

X/Twitter account @womenshoops_usa noted that when you type the name Kamilla Cardoso on the search bar, the main result shows a picture of a different person instead of Cardoso.

The person in the picture is actually another South Carolina Gamecocks player, Te-Hina Paopao, who also won the 2024 NCAA women's championship with Cardoso a couple of months ago.

Plenty of fans reacted to this, sharing the same feeling about this picture. Google made a big mistake here and they didn't let that slip like that.

"uhhhhh @Google we got the wrong teammate here… can we maybe fix this??? cause that isn’t Kamilla Cardoso," one fan said.

"Smh it’s been like this for almost 2 months," another fan noted.

"oh, they need to be fr," somebody else wrote.

A group of fans made sure to say the correct name and even instructed how to help Google fix this blunder.

One fan even joked about Cardoso and Paopao being relatives.

"Kamilla & Paopao are twins," this fan wrote.

It's fair to say that Getty Images claims this person is Kamilla Cardoso. The image is fed into Google and they are replicating what the original source says.

Kamilla Cardoso is closer to making her WNBA debut

While fans ask Google or Getty Images to fix this mistake, others are excited about the upcoming Kamilla Cardoso debut in the league. She's been out of action since the start of the preseason with a shoulder injury and now is close to making her much-awaited debut in the competition.

Cardoso was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. The team has shown interesting stuff in the first three weeks of the season, but many think that they can reach another level of performance when the Brazilian center gets back.

The first duel of her WNBA career will be against Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever. Following a win against the LA Sparks, the Sky is ready to build some momentum after losing two consecutive games prior to the Sparks game.

With Angel Reese, Dana Evans, Marina Mabrey and the rest of the team, Cardoso will join an entertaining squad that can make some noise in the WNBA.