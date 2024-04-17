Did Angel Reese graduate? Closer look at Chicago Sky’s 7th pick from LSU

Angel Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese spent four seasons in college, two with the Maryland Terrapins and two with the LSU Tigers. She was named Most Outstanding Player in 2023 when she led LSU to their first-ever NCAA championship.

But did Reese graduate college? The 22-year-old has finished her studies but has not graduated because the ceremony is scheduled for next month. She will earn her major in communications, which she first took at the University of Maryland and continued when she transferred to LSU.

In a post on her Instagram stories back in January, Reese revealed that she had four classes to go and would finally graduate. She wrote:

"2020 class we finally gone walk across the STAGE ahhh! Keep pushing through, we are almost there! Last 4 classes & I graduate in MAY."

Angel Reese shared this on her Instagram stories.

Angel Reese eligible to return for her fifth year of eligibility

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA allowed players from that period to have an extra year of eligibility. Angel Reese was part of the class of 2020 and could have returned for one more season at LSU.

However, she decided to enter the WNBA draft and this was her explanation:

"Coming back would have been amazing for me, but I wanted it more for myself," Reese said on her post-draft press conference. "I wanted to start over. I feel like I've been on a high since the national championship. I wanna hit rock bottom. I wanna be a rookie again. I wanna be knocked down by vets. I wanna get up and grow and be a sponge."

Angel Reese to team up with Kamilla Cardoso in Chicago

The Chicago Sky traded up to get the No. 7 pick in the draft and they used to bring Angel Reese to the Windy City. Reese forms a twin tower duo with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who was selected third overall.

Cardoso was this year's Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament after helping the Gamecocks win their second national championship in three years. She went up the draft boards due to her improvements on offense. Her defense was still top-notch, which the Sky could build around.

Reese is also a great defender and her motor perfectly compliments Cardoso. They should improve the Sky's rebounding and defense, but their offense will need some work.

