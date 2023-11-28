What is Angel Reese's major? Exploring LSU star's academic interests

LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese has become so famous and widely recognized that she had to switch to online classes, as she couldn't walk around campus willy-nilly.

Reese led the Tigers to the national championship in April, beating Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. Since then, the endorsement deals have poured in, and she has appeared in more and more national commercials and billboards. So, what's her major?

What is Angel Reese's major?

Angel Reese majored in communication during her time as a player for the Maryland Terrapins. That was before she entered the transfer portal and joined the LSU Tigers after her freshman year, where she continued the same major.

Why is Angel Reese not playing?

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Angel Reese, with the season not going as expected.

After a stellar season where she was expected to be one of the dominant CBB players alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark, things have not unfolded how the LSU star expected.

The season began with a humiliating loss to the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes, which left CBB fans on social media mocking Reese for not being humble, and it has been a downward spiral since then.

First, she was inexplicably benched against Kent State for the entire second half even though she was not injured. After the game, coach Kim Mulkey simply caalled it 'a coach's decision.'

She then missed the game against Southeastern Louisiana, and Mulkey had a ready answer for the press in her postgame news conference.

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later. I’m not gonna answer any more, that’s it, that’s all y’all need to know.”

When Angel Reese missed a second consecutive game against Texas Southern, the questions were asked with more intensity, and Mulkey gave an illuminating answer which still skirted around the issue.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey told the media. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know.

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."

Since then, she has two more games, in the Cayman Islands Classic against Niagara and Virginia, which shows the seriousness of her situation.