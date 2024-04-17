Sue Bird playfully quips over Nika Muhl stealing her jersey number on Seattle Storm while giving props for her WNBA draft

Now that Nika Muhl is officially a member of the Seattle Storm, team legend Sue Bird took the time to officially welcome her to the team. Everyone got to see what Bird had to say to Muhl as her welcome message was posted by the Storm's official page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nika Muhl and Sue Bird share several similarities. Both were UConn Huskies in college, and both were drafted by the Seattle Storm. Additionally, both players wear the same jersey number and Bird also hilariously addressed that dilemma in her welcome video.

Here is what the WNBA legend had to say to the newest member of the Seattle Storm in her welcome video.

"Hey Nika, welcome to Seattle," Sue Bird said in her video. "First of all, congratulations on an amazing college career. You accomplished so much, even broke a few records. But, I know you're not done."

"All that hard work, your leadership, everything else that makes you the player you are is coming with you to Seattle and I know the fan base is going to love you," Bird added before concluding with a little joke. "I guess we just got to figure out this jersey number thing, huh?"

Nika Muhl wore the jersey number 10 for the Huskies and she uses the same number when representing her home country of Croatia.

Sue Bird who played her entire career for the Storm, wore 10 throughout her playing days. After she was done, the team honored her by retiring that number, which means Muhl will need to choose a different number for her jersey.

Nika Muhl talks about following in Sue Bird's footsteps

Due to the similarities between Nika Muhl and Sue Bird, many can't help but wonder what it might feel like to walk behind a legend of the game. Thankfully, the fans don't have to think about it too much as a media member asked Muhl about these things in the press conference following the WNBA Draft.

Muhl admitted that she is a huge fan of the four-time WNBA champ and that she would always watch Bird as a young girl. She also shared that she would try to emulate some of the Storm legend's moves when she played.

As such, Muhl felt that being able to play in the same college that Bird went to was a humbling experience. She went on to say that being drafted by the same team, that also drafted one of her idols was a "full circle moment."

The same reporter asked Muhl what jersey number she was going to wear with number 10 being unavailable on account of it being retired.

However, the latest member of the Storm still has no idea what number she will be wearing, so fans will have to wait a little longer for that.

