"Because sex sells and shit like that": Sue Bird confesses untold details on infamous photoshoot ft. Allen Iverson jersey

To this day, Sue Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history. During a recent interview, the 13-time All-Star opened up on one of her more questionable off-court decisions.

While speaking with QB, Bird talked about a photoshoot she did at the start of her pro career. It was a controversial shoot, as she was laying on a bed in an Allen Iverson jersey.

When this topic was brought up, Sue Bird admitted she was still learning as a young pro athlete. Her thought process at the time was that doing the photoshoot would help draw more eyes to women's basketball.

“Those photos were done in 2003,” Bird said. “I was just figuring out what the f*** was up. I knew that I liked girls, I just wasn't sure what that meant or how it fit.

"This is how you market yourself and it’s okay, this is going to push women's sports forward because sex sells and shit like that.”

Sue Bird still feels she can play in the WNBA

Sue Bird's journey in the WNBA began back in 2002, when the Seattle Storm drafted her with the No. 1 pick. She'd go on to spend 20 years with the franchise, retiring after the 2022 season at the age of 41.

While Bird decided to walk away, it was not because she couldn't play anymore. In her final season, she averaged 7.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals. Two years following her retirement, Sue Bird still feels she can play and hold her own.

“Honestly, if I wanted to, I could still go play. I just didn't want to do it anymore,” Bird told GQ.

After 20 years, the mileage of a long career caught up to Bird. Maintaining her body to play at a high level was one of the things that pushed her to retirement. Bird gave a small look into just how bad her knee troubles are these days.

“I don't think a lot of people fully understand how tore up my knee is,” she explains. “I mean, name a surgery and I've had it. Sometimes my doctor would be like, ‘Oh yeah, you have the knee of a 75-year-old.’”

Bird played just under 600 games in her two-decade long career. She finsihed with averages of 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG and 5.6 APG. Along with her 13 All-Star nominations, Bird also helped the Storm secure four WNBA championships.

Here is a breakdown of where Sue Bird stands in all-time WNBA rankings:

1st in minutes (18,079)

8th in points (6,803)

1st in assists (3,234)

3rd in steals (724)

2nd in three-pointers made (1,001)