Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

The WNBA game between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky is just a few hours away. It is one of the most anticipated games of the WNBA season. The reason behind the anticipation is simple. Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky will feature the three most polarizing young stars in basketball. The top cream of the WNBA 2024 draft class will be in action when the two teams square off against each other on Saturday.

The No.1 overall pick Caitlin Clark will be up against the No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso and the No. 7 pick Angel Reese. The excitement is palpable also because the upcoming game will mark the WNBA debut for Cardoso. The Chicago Sky rookie had missed the team's first six games of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The blockbuster first meeting of the season between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky is scheduled to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?

Start time: 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT)

Game arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tickets: Fans can purchase the tickets for the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game on Ticketmaster.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?

Basketball fans don't have too many options to catch the action live for the game between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The mouthwatering game between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will be broadcast by ESPN on TV.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky live-streaming details

The WNBA game between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will not be streamed online. However, the full game will be available for the viewers to watch on the WNBA League Pass once the match concludes.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky injury report

For the first time this season, the Chicago Sky will have their entire roster available. With Kamilla Cardoso fully recovered from the shoulder injury, Chicago will roll out their best starting lineup, with all players available to take part in the game.

The Indiana Fever will be without their veteran center Temi Fagbenle for the game against Chicago Sky. Fagbenle suffered a left foot injury earlier in the season during Indiana Fever's match against LA Sparks. The injury is expected to keep her away from basketball for at least three weeks.

Indiana Fever are bound to fight an uphill battle against a strong Chicago Sky group without their primary center Temi Fagbenle.