In Photos: First look at Angel Reese's ‘Barbie’ edition Reebok sneakers for primetime clash vs Caitlin Clark

The basketball community is abuzz with anticipation for the maiden WNBA matchup between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as the Chicago Sky squares off against the Indiana Fever on June 1. Ahead of the marquee matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, photos of Reese's 'Barbie' unofficial edition Reebok sneakers have been released.

Marvin Baroota, a designer of custom cleats, crafted these shoes following the debut of the "Chi-Barbie" sneakers, which the athlete endorsed on her IG.

Take a look at the pink ombre shoes with embellished rhinestones and the official "Barbie" font and logo:

Reese will wear "Barbie" edition Reebok sneakers in the game against Indiana Fever. (Credit: Marvin Baroota)

Regarding the partnership between Angel Reese and Reebok, the Chicago Sky rookie inked a deal last year with the leading footwear brand.

On May 30th, Reese took to social media to share candid pictures, showing her practice outfits while training and speaking to reporters. The former "Bayou Barbie," now that she has transitioned to the WNBA, captioned the post "League Barbie."

The Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark matchup

The WNBA is gearing up for its biggest and most marquee fixture of the season. The Chicago Sky's trip to Indiana is slated to be a tantalizing clash as Reese and Clark have continued to generate headlines since entering professional basketball, even more so than during their NCAA days.

Angel Reese is off to a decent start in her professional career. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 11 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two assists on 37.3% shooting from the field after six games. Except for one game, Reese has scored in double digits in all her WNBA matches so far. She is leading the league in rebounds, averaging 8.2 per game.

Caitlin Clark has been the primary source of offense for the Indiana Fever, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 37.7% shooting from the field.