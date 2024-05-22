In Pictures: Reebok athlete Angel Reese endorses concept shoes themed on Chicago Sky colors

Former college basketball sensation and now Chicago Sky player Angel Reese has become a WNBA star right from the start. An image of a signature shoe concept was uploaded to Instagram, and Reese endorsed them on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Tell em we got Heat coming all season!!!"

Angel Resse's Instagram stories endorsing the concept sneakers

Marvin Baroota, a custom sneaker artist and designer, uploaded a picture of a pair of Reebok sneakers designed to match the theme and personality of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. The artist mentioned Reese and Reebok in the caption and said that the pair in the photograph is one of many more to come.

The shoes feature the Chicago Sky colors — sky blue, yellow, and a hint of green. The right shoe has a sky-blue tint on the sole, and the left shoe has a yellow tint on the sole. The words "Chi-Barbie" and "#5" are printed on the logo of the right and left shoe, respectively.

The vamp of the right shoe features the letter "A" with an angel ring on its head, and the left shoe features "Reese" on its vamp. The tongue of both the shoes is yellow and holds the Reebok logo. Even though these sneakers aren't official, they caught Reese's interest.

Angel Reese expresses her desire to own a WNBA team

In an interview during a practice session on Tuesday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese expressed her desire to own a WNBA team in the future.

"Hopefully one day I can own my own team one day. That's what I am looking after, I wanna own a WNBA team," Reese said.

The interview started with a discussion of Angel Reese's recent involvement with the DC Power soccer club. The Chicago Sky star became an investor in the newly formed club, which is set to debut in the USL Super League in late 2024. Reese explained that she has always loved sports and wanted to own a team.

Now that she can accomplish all she wants, she is taking a more mature look at life and investing at a young age. Resse expressed her vision of uplifting other women athletes as much as she can and giving them the opportunities they deserve.

