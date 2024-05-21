Angel Reese flexes new owner status after buying stakes in DC Power Football Club

Angel Reese keeps making moves on and off the court. The Chicago Sky star rookie is one of the sensations of the early WNBA season. She carried high expectations entering the league and nothing appears to affect her so far.

Instead, she has a pretty busy schedule outside the WNBA, and today, she was announced as a co-owner of a future soccer team. The DC Power Football Club welcomed Angel Reese as its new co-owner with a message on Twitter.

“I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board," Reese said in a statement.

She added a new message on her Twitter account, sharing her excitement to join this new project.

"So grateful & blessed for this new ownership! Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native! ❤️🖤," the former LSU star wrote.

DC Power FC is a team from the future USL Super League, a soccer league set to launch in August 2024. Reese has been very active off the court, announcing sponsorship deals with notable brands.

Angel Reese is the early No. 1 candidate to win 2024 Rookie of the Year

Kevin McCormick shared the early top five candidates to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, where Angel Reese ranks No. 1, surpassing notable names like Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark.

Right now, the Chicago Sky boasts a 1-1 record, with Reese averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. They're not considered a contender right now, but if the young core fulfills its potential, they could be a major name in the league for several years.

Reese is expected to do a lot for the league, just like Clark, and she's off to a great start. Her impact is felt on and off the court, drawing a lot of attention to her team.