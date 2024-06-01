Chandler Parsons calls out Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammates for not confronting Chennedy Carter: 'WTF'

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won their second game of the season on Saturday. Not only the WNBA game was nail-biting but was also filled with some intense high drama. Chennedy Carter, the Chicago Sky guard gave Clark a very hard bump during the game. Seeing none of Clark’s teammates stand up for her, Chandler Parsons called out the entire Fever team.

In the last seconds of the third quarter, the Sky were trailing the game 47-53. With just over 17 seconds remaining on the clock, Carter made a jump shot to cut the lead to four points.

Immediately after hitting the shot, Carter walked up to Clark, who stood there at the baseline to receive the inbound pass and gave her a hard shoulder push, throwing Clark on the floor.

Surprisingly, Carter was awarded a common foul for her violent play. However, what stood out was that none of the Fever players came to confront Carter for her violent play.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons took exception to Fever players’ indifference towards the play. Commenting on a post by Overtime on X [formerly Twitter], Parsons called out Clark’s teammates.

“Where are her teammates?? Wtf,” Parsons wrote.

The beef between Clark and Carter continued even after the game. In the postgame press conference, Carter refused to take any questions related to Caitlin Clark. Perhaps an on-court rivalry between Clark and Carter might bring some heavy entertainment for fans in the future.

Caitlin Clark calls out Chennedy Carter for “not a basketball play”

By now, Caitlin Clark has seen the massive transition that a player has to make from college to WNBA. Unlike her college, Clark has experienced an elevation in physicality in the league which she is still adjusting to.

However, while Clark understands the physicality of the WNBA, she doesn’t approve of Chennedy Carter’s violent play. After the third quarter, when the officials didn’t declare Carter shoving Clark to the floor a technical, Clark was asked on the courtside about the physicality of the game.

The Fever rookie said that it wasn’t a basketball play, however, she was also ready to play through the game.

“Yeah it's just not a basketball play but you know got to play through it that's what basketball is about at this level,” Clark said.

It was Caitlin Clark and the Fever who had the last laugh as they won the game 71-70. Clark registered 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the game. Carter had an excellent game and dropped a game-high 19 points in the loss. She also had 4 rebounds and 6 assists in the game.

Next time, the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky will face each other on June 16.