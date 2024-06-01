Caitlin Clark showers high praise for Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon's impact on Chicago: "I can feel it through the TV"

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever will face the Chicago Sky for the first time in her rookie WNBA campaign. The Indiana Fever is trying to win its second game of the season against another young but stronger team like the Sky.

Ahead of the game, the 2024 WNBA Draft's first overall praised Sky's HC, Teresa Weatherspoon for her impact on the league.

"I think that's really cool. Somebody that was been in the W and now has like, almost giving back, but also she knows what she's doing. You get that so very evident in the first few games that they've been playing," Clark said.

"[She's a] great coach, I think that her competitive spirit just probably rubs off on her players. Obviously, I'm not in the locker room, but I feel like I can feel it through the TV. I think it's really cool.

"I think it's a great hire; a great coach and a great person to have in our league. A great voice to have in our league. It'll be fun going against them," Clark told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

Teresa Weatherspoon became the Chicago Sky's head coach this season after three years with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. She was an assistant from 2020 through 2023, when she was released from the coaching staff.

The Sky saw a good opportunity and landed her to start an exciting project with players like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever has had Christie Sides on the bench since 2023, trying to create a competitive team with Caitlin Clark leading the way. So far, this season hasn't been easy, as they've only won one game and lost eight.

Caitlin Clark picked stunning pre-game outfit for Chicago Sky game

Caitlin Clark arrived at the arena with an interesting outfit ahead of this much-awaited game. She picked a blue denim jumpsuit created by Colombian designer Andres Otalora, turning a lot of heads to her.

This game pits two of the most exciting prospects in the WNBA this season, with Clark going against Angel Reese after multiple duels in college. The last time they saw each other was in this year's March Madness tournament, with Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes sending home Angel Reese's LSU in the Elite Eight.