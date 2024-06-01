In Photos: Caitlin Clark stuns in $620 chic blue denim jumpsuit ahead of Sky-Fever showdown

Indiana Fever and star Caitlin Clark are currently playing against the Chicago Sky for the first time this season. This game marks the first time Clark and Angel Reese will play against each other in the WNBA after starring in intense duels in college in the past two years.

This is a special game and Caitlin was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of this duel, the Indiana Fever dedicated a post to Clark's outfit for today's game. The first overall pick in this year's draft wore a chic blue denim jumpsuit created by Colombian designer Andres Otalora, currently listed at $620 on Moda Operandi.

Caitlin Clark has been a popular name in the WNBA both on and off the court, showing off her talents on the hardwood and her fashion selections before and after games.

Ahead of the Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm matchup this week, she arrived at the arena wearing black pants, a white top, and a tan jacket. The young guard even posed for the camera, earning plenty of positive comments.

Caitlin Clark picked a $3100 Tiffany tote for all-black debut outfit

Besides her $620 jumpsuit, ahead of Clark's Indiana Fever debut against the Connecticut Sun, she wore an all-black outfit composed of a top and pants.

The major detail about her outfit was the bag she carried. This accessory is made by Tiffany and Co. and is worth over $3,100. The item featured hues of blue and green, which was totally different from her all-black clothes.

Caitlin Clark faces Angel Reese for the first time in the WNBA

On Saturday, the Indiana Fever will host the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, trying to get their second win of the season. They missed a big chance against the LA Sparks this week, and now they will like to defeat Angel Reese & Co.

This duel is surrounded by controversy after Reese possibly took a shot at Clark following a win against the New York Liberty.

"And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just 'cause of one player on our charter flight," she wrote in a since-deleted post on X.

Even though her mom clarified she had nothing against Clark, people haven't gotten over that, which has raised expectations for this duel.