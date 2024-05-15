In Pictures: Caitlin Clark chooses $3100 Tiffany tote to accessorize her all-black debut outfit for Fever vs Sun game

The WNBA regular season is finally here and Caitlin Clark's debut as a professional is upon us. Clark's Indiana Fever will travel to Connecticut to play against the Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena today.

One of the things that fans wait for is the various pre-game outfits that the players wear when they come to the arena and Clark's is no exception. The WNBA's number one overall pick went with a stunning all-black ensemble.

The highlight of Clark's outfit is the rather colorful bag that she is carrying. The bag, which features hues of blue and green, is a contrast from the all-black fit that she is wearing.

Clark's pre-game fit

This leather handbag that Caitlin Clark used as part of her pre-game fit is made by Tiffany and Co. and is worth over $3,100 per Buyma. Aside from the handbag, Clark's kicks also added a splash of color to her all-black outfit.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun outdoes Suns' ticket sales last season

The Caitlin Clark effect is in full swing, with the WNBA's regular season kicking off. After her preseason debut against the Dallas Wings was reportedly sold out, her regular season debut shows another mindblowing stat.

As per TickPick, her opening game against the Connecticut Sun, which is worth $100, has outsold the team's ticket sales from last season. After tonight's game, the Sun will take on the Washington Mystics. The ticket price for that game is much lower compared to today's season opener.

After her phenomenal run in college, it is no surprise that plenty of basketball fans want to see what she can do in the pros. Some of the teams that the Fever are facing this season have reportedly already changed their venue to an arena that could seat more people to accommodate fans who are coming to see Caitlin Clark.

How did Caitlin Clark perform in her first preseason in the WNBA?

While it has no bearing on her team's record this season, fans still got a taste of what Caitlin Clark will bring to the WNBA through her preseason games.

In her first contest as a member of the Indiana Fever, Clark played against fellow rookie Jacy Sheldon and the Dallas Wings. Clark showed the fans her deep range in that game, going 5-for-13 from downtown and 6-for-15 from the field to score 21 points. However, the Fever lost after the Wings' Arike Ogunbowale hit a game-winning jumper.

In her next preseason game, Clark and the Fever took on the Atlanta Dream. Clark had a cold night, only going 2-for-9 from downtown and 4-for12 from the field to score 12 points. However, her team escaped with a narrow 83-80 victory.