IN PHOTOS: UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl and Co. pose for fun graduation snaps in sweatpants 

It’s the graduation season at colleges, and Paige Bueckers and her teammates celebrated their big day in a unique way.

The UConn Huskies’ Instagram account posted a series of pictures where Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muh, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin posed with the team’s HC Geno Auriemma. All the Huskies players were in fun poses and wore sweatpants for their graduation.

Bueckers has been enjoying the off-season thoroughly. showing off her stylish outfits from a trip to Miami.

Bueckers will return for her fifth and final season of college basketball, and fans expect her to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft.

Paige Bueckers could be the next face of college basketball in the 2024 season

Last year’s season saw Caitlin Clark become the face of college basketball and break and make many records. Now that she has moved on to the WNBA as a rookie, there remain many other women college basketball players who could become as big a star as Clark.

JuJu Watkins of the USC also had an impressive season, while Flau’jae Johnson stood apart with her playing style and rapping talents. However, it seems like Paige Bueckers will most likely become the next face of college basketball.

Her comeback story makes her a popular figure among fans. As a freshman in 2020-2021 season, she won the Naismith Award as National Player of the year and registered 20 points and 5.8 assists per game.

However, an ankle injury sidelined her at the start of her sophomore season before she tore her ACL in a pick-up game, which led her to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Bueckers could be the player to bring back the dynasty days to the UConn Huskies, as it has been a long time that Auriemma has gone without winning a natty. Therefore, fans would love to see the spark in Bueckers and will support her in her journey.