IN PHOTOS: USC’s JuJu Watkins stuns in versatile fashion from court side style to award function elegance

Besides hitting the gym and practicing for the next season, JuJu Watkins has also spared time for other things. The freshman guard made an appearance at the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game, where she donned a black cropped hoodie and white pants.

Watkins also attended the LAFC vs. Portland game, where she kept it simple yet stylish with wide-legged denim pants and a USC Trojans sweatshirt.

As the awards season rolled by, JuJu Watkins attended the Wooden Award in a beige minidress as she earned 2024 Women's All-American Team honors. She was also present at the USBWA Awards in a little black dress as she received the Freshman of the Year Trophy.

JuJu Watkins' impeccable fashion and signature bun have grabbed headlines all over as she influenced the incoming generation of women's basketball fans.

Paul George and JuJu Watkins discuss the guard's fashion influence

JuJu Watkins recently sat down with NBA player Paul George for his "Podcast P." While discussing her college career at USC, they also touched on her fashion, especially the "JuJu bun," which has been adopted by fans, both men and women, as they attend the Trojans games.

"There's a JuJu effect, right? That's what's crazy," George said. "When you look at the bun and that being your signature look, that's what's crazy is I think you're gonna start a whole new generational thing of girls wearing the high bun. Men too."

"It's cute," Watkins replied. "Men can wear buns, too. The bun can be handsome and cute, it's co-ed. But it's crazy to think about. It's like, I don't know, just creating like a new kind of swag, it's cool. I just think it looks good, so I wear it."

JuJu Watkins and her impressive performances are the biggest crowd-pullers at USC games. The Trojans had very few fans attending their games for many years. However, in just one season, Watkins changed that as USC sold out its first game since 2007 and quadrupled its average attendance.

“To see the little boys in my jersey, that’s crazy,” the guard said. “It negates all the sexist points of views and sexist ways of thinking about our game. (via USA TODAY)

"To know a boy can look up to a girl and not try to take anything away from her game, to not have to compare her to a man but just to love her game, that’s how barriers are broken. That’s how we make the world better.”

Watkins is on her way to being the next face of women's basketball. She led the Trojans to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1994 and more such achievements are expected from her and the team.

