WATCH: USC star JuJu Watkins turns head in stylish ensemble for LAFC vs. Portland game

USC Trojans star hooper JuJu Watkins attended the LAFC and Portland Timbers soccer match on Sunday. While Los Angeles FC defeated its rival 3-2, Watkins won the style game.

Watkins wore a wide-legged denim pant with a USC Trojans sweatshirt. To finish off the look, she added a pair of smart sunglasses. For the outfit, Watkins ditched her high bun and instead wore her hair in a low bun.

Watkins is one of the most popular faces in college basketball. Known for her unbelieve basketball prowess at just the age of 18, she has also made a name for herself in the worth of hairstyle enthusiasts.

JuJu Watkins gave funny reaction to her iconic hairstyle during podcast appearance

On “Podcast P with Paul George,” USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins discussed topics like her first 30-point game, her NCAA Tournament run and her 51-point game against the Stanford Cardinal. Along with those topics, the conversation took a lighthearted and intriguing turn when Paul George complimented Watkins’ iconic bun hairstyle.

George said that the bun can become a trendy hairstyle among girls. The star hooper gave a hilarious response, saying that her hairstyle can be rocked by men as well.

“Men can wear buns, too," Watkins said (at the 4:20 mark). "The bun can be handsome and cute,” said JuJu Watkins. “It’s co-ed.

“I just think it looks good. So, I just wear it. It's been a thing since I've been doing it for a long time. My mom put me on.”

Watkins's nickname is “The Bun” because of her signature hairstyle. Her bun even landed her a co-starring role on an AT&T commercial alongside NBA star Joel Embiid.

Watkins will return to the Trojans as a sophomore and will aim to win a national championship. She cannot declare for the 2025 WNBA draft because she does not meet the eligibility criteria.

